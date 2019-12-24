All Is Bright

Sometimes even decisions that seem preordained can lead to second-guessing. Such was the case for Rachael and Kurt Anderson, who, after the birth of their second son eight years ago, decided to give up the Bangor home they’d lovingly restored in hopes of finding a place where their boys could be “wild and free,” says Rachael, an artist and photographer. They wanted land, first and foremost, but also “something old, beautiful, and sentimental.”

Two years into their search, a 1757 Georgian on three acres dotted with century-old apple trees became available in Winterport. On the sentimentality scale, it was off the charts. The property is across the road from Rachael’s parents’ house and clearly visible from her childhood bedroom window. “I grew up daydreaming about this house,” she says, which made the purchase feel serendipitous.

That was, until reality hit. “We love a good fixer-upper, but it was rough!” Rachael says, noting that the house had been through a number of “traumatic events.” More than once, it had descended into such squalor it was almost torn down. At one point, it was abandoned and then occupied by squatters who ripped off the moldings and doors to use for firewood. And, Rachael recalls with a shudder, after the Andersons had signed the papers and come in with a sledgehammer, they realized a previous resident and his dog had used the house as a toilet.

After spending two months staying with Rachael’s sister while they did a “hard gut,” they moved in. For the next two years, Rachael and Kurt, an IT manager, would put the kids to sleep next to industrial fans, then break out their power tools. “Literally most of the house was renovated between 8 and 11 p.m.,” Rachael says with a laugh. “The boys really learned how to be good sleepers.” She remembers watching them, at ages 2 and 6, “fishing” through holes in the floor, pulling toys from the living room up to their bedrooms with string, and generally feeling so much like the family was living in a barn that she spent much of the first year sobbing.