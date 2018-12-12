All in Good Fun

A Belfast home brimming with art, curios, and color

Nothing stays put for long in Kathy Feyler’s downtown Belfast house, which teems with curios and art. “When I buy one piece, I get excited and think, ‘Okay, I have to change the living room around now,’” says Feyler, a hair stylist who works out of her home. Small, oddball items, many acquired secondhand, make up the bulk of her changing scenery. Take the paint-by-number dog portraits in her hallway.

“I like that they’re not perfect,” she says. “It’s kind of outsider art.”

Feyler’s never tried the minimalist approach and probably never will. “I went into someone’s house the other day — she had barely anything in there,” she recounts. “I go, ‘Oh my god, I love this!’ Not saying I could do it, but I admire it.”