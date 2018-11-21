View of the Week

Monson, Maine

Photograph by Isaac Crabtree

After the Storm

By Abby Hilt on

Everyone talks about the calm before the storm, but a fresh blanket of snow can be just as tranquil.

On a trip to the post office, I noticed the glassy, calm water of Lake Hebron and the silence of the post-flurry air and I had to capture it. I’m a resident of Monson and that church always seems to attract my attention when I’m flying my drone locally. Isaac Crabtree

