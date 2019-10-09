FIVE MINUTES WITH ADELE MASENGO NGOY
TEXT BY SARAH STEBBINS
PHOTOGRAPH BY RYAN DAVID BROWN
Fashion designer/Antoine’s Tailor Shop owner/Portlander by way of the Democratic Republic of Congo Adele Masengo Ngoy on thread counts, boundary-breaking art, and the power of high heels
My go-to accessories are…
Gold earrings and a cuff by [Westbrook’s] Ebenezer Akakpo. His designs use symbols that have meanings like strength and endurance. I need those things. Greatness and Endurance cuff, $80. akakpo.com
To cozy up my home for fall, I…
Bring out an alpaca throw my husband bought me at Peruvian Link in Portland. The material is so soft and warm. Geometric alpaca throw, $135. 207-805-1572
A special piece I own is…
A wooden Africa map my brother gave my husband, who was my boyfriend at the time. In Africa, boyfriend or girlfriend is not acceptable. If you want to date, you get married. So that gift meant a lot.
I’m currently making…
Pillows, oven mitts, and aprons from African fabrics with my students at Women United Around the World [the nonprofit she founded to teach immigrant women sewing]. I want to help them do something different and new. Reversible apron, $30. womenunitedaroundtheworld.org
Every home needs…
Nice sheets. I love the feel of sheets from [Freeport’s] Cuddledown and the patterns. My sheets need to be 100 percent cotton and have a thread count of 300 or more. Cendrillon sateen bedding, $59–$319. cuddledown.com
I collect…
High heels! Being in the fashion industry, I have to look elegant all the time. I don’t feel dressy enough in flats. I really love my wedding shoes, which I now wear with a lace dress I made. Royal heels, $245. badgleymischka.com
After a long day, I…
Sit with my husband and drink lemon-ginger tea from a cup that is just mine. No one else is allowed to use it! Sicilian Cerasa mug, $35. maxwellspottery.com