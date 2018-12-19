Punch up winter’s one-note palette with vibrant pieces inspired by modern art.

1. Hay’s modular, powder-coated steel Kaleido trays turn your table into a colorful mosaic. From $20. us.hay.com

2. Casa Cubista’s wheel-thrown Ebony terracotta platter has op-art oomph thanks to hand-painted concentric circles. $55. alittlemorelikethis.com

3. Parrott Design Studio prints its painterly letterpress Grateful for You cards on an antique machine in Sebago. $5 each. parrottdesignstudio.com

4. An abstract take on celestial bodies, the cotton, printed-in-Portland Asteroids pillow will be the star of your sofa. $85. angelaadams.com

5. One of these things is groovier than the others (but all are equally tasty). $10.95 for 4 chocolates. blackdinahchocolatiers.com

6. Handwoven by a co-op in Guatemala, Minna’s wool-and-cotton Dream Rug Bright carpet conjures the floating shapes in a Wassily Kandinsky painting. From $300. maebluehill.com