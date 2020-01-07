W e purchased this painted candle box from an antiques dealer in Rochester, New York. It was in her personal collection, and I wanted it for a few years before she agreed to sell it to my husband, who gave it to me for my birthday. — Cindy Quadrini, Brownsboro, Alabama

“That’s a cool thing,” Bruce Gamage says. “It was probably made between 1830 and 1840. Candles were stored in boxes to keep them from being gnawed by mice and other animals.” The maker, James L. White, of Wiscasset, signed his name on the underside of the lid (the top is painted black and notched with finger grooves to make it easy to open). His signature adds value to a box that would ordinarily sell at auction for about $125.

Gamage’s appraisal: $175