A Blooming Meadow Flourishes — in Portland?

Birch, crabapple, hosta, and countless daffodils thrive in the dappled sun and shade north of the Whittens’ circa-1847 house. There, in a small greenhouse, Robin forces pots of narcissus and grape hyacinth, and starts a rainbow of nasturtiums, pansies, and sweet peas. Peonies, daylilies, and roses color the garden’s south side beneath what Robin calls “the mother of all cherry trees” (it’s 50 feet tall). Each spring, tulips blush throughout the garden in pots and garden beds, a reminder of the Pink Tulip Project that Robin founded and coordinated for several years after her 2005 breast cancer diagnosis. “Spring is our favorite season because we have to wait for it,” Robin says. “And despite the woodchucks, I’ve had good luck with bulbs.” Come autumn, Rob scythes the meadow, and they spend several weekends adding bulbs in anticipation of spring glory. How many bulbs? “Oh, do I have to tell?” Robin says, laughing. “If I say 500 of each of six varieties, that doesn’t sound crazy, does it?”

Not too crazy, although it does explain why Rob refers to the expanded property as “our green gym.” And why Robin says that they now have “all the garden we need or want.”

“We do love it though,” she sighs. “And I like to think that it makes people happy to turn the corner and discover it.”