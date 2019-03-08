A Pop of Color
View of the Week
A charming red-doored shed catches the attention of photographer Lois Glaser.
This little outbuilding, with the crescent moon on its red door, draws me in whenever I drive by. Red is a perfect complement to a winter scene, so at first snowfall, I was there, and I’ve visited several times since. The straight, square lines of the structure are a stark contrast to the curving, gnarly limbs that hover above, yet the wood shingles echo the bark of the tree. In my mind, the similarities and contrasts make them a perfect pair. Lois Glaser
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!