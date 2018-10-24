A Foodie’s Fantasy

Designer/Contractor:

Block Brothers Custom Cabinets Square Feet: 148 Renovation Cost: $55,000 Time It Took: 5 weeks

The couple, who live with sons Wyatt, 11, and Brooks, 6, saved for five years before enlisting Searsport contractor Ben Block to revamp their cramped cook space. Block conceived a wall of cabinetry, punctuated with a Bertazzoni gas stove and chimney range hood, where a little-used exterior door and clunky radiator used to be; the fridge moved from the corridor to an ell opposite a new fireclay sink. Masteka, a former professional chef who does “100 percent of the cooking,” selected the premium appliances and stainless steel countertops — a restaurant kitchen mainstay due to their heat and stain resistance.

Oak shelving, in lieu of pricier upper cabinets, lends an airy look and helped the couple stick to their budget without leaving them wanting for storage. “We have so much,” Wood-Masteka says, “that we have two drawers sitting empty!”