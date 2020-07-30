A Couple Moves Upta Camp — For Good

Four generations of Rebecca Murray-Littlefield’s family have vacationed in Chamberlain village on the Pemaquid Peninsula. As a teenager, she spent entire summers there, as a live-in sitter for friends. When it was time to go home to Augusta, she’d cry. “I always felt this was where I was meant to live,” she says.

Several decades later, Rebecca, a psychotherapist, took the first step toward making her dream come true. She and her husband, Alan, an occupational therapist who also has ties to Pemaquid, invested their retirement savings in a 1960s-vintage three-season camp. Last year, they built a “mini house” next to the cabin and moved to Chamberlain year-round. “I’m just so grateful,” Rebecca says. “The rat race of life is so fast and ugly. This is our own little piece of heaven.”