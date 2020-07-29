8 Stylish DIY Home Projects

SITTING PRETTY

Architect-turned-architectural-photographer Trent Bell designed his Biddeford home with help from his friend, Portland architect Caleb Johnson, to perch just above the earth. “I wanted to sit in the living room and feel a part of the natural environment without feeling like I was in the damp grass,” Bell says. The same thinking applied to the backyard living space he planned to have someone else build before the pandemic gifted him free time. He thought about a patio, but landed on a low deck, “where you can lay down and not feel like bugs will be crawling on you.” Crafted from cedar decking wrapped in white-cedar siding and aluminum sheet stock left over from the house and other projects, the 16-by-16-foot platform sports Adirondack-inspired chairs and small tables he made, a Craigslist woodstove, and, frequently, Bell, his wife, and their 8- and 11-year-old sons.