5 Ways to Save on Window Replacement

You’ll make many decisions during your window replacement process, from whether it’s really time to replace your windows to what material to choose, to whether to do all of your windows at once or approach it in phases. Replacing windows and doors is an investment, and just like any investment, it’s worth considering how you can spend only what you need and plan for maximizing your return on what you’re putting in.

Our window and door experts at Hammond Lumber Company offer 5 tips for spending wisely on your replacement project.

1. Know when to repair vs. replace your windows.

Knowing whether your window issues are repairable or if they warrant replacement can be a tough call. Some wear and tear is normal and usually won’t affect the performance of your windows, but other signs indicate that window replacement might be on the horizon. Consider whether you can free up painted-shut upper sash and replace broken panes, sash cords or hardware instead of replacing the entire window. If your windows are drafty, adding weatherstripping might be a short-term fix. A windows and doors by Marvin specialist at Hammond Lumber Company is here to help you navigate this decision.