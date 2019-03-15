New Harbor-Pemaquid – Thompson Cottages
Vacation Rentals
21 clean, quiet, cozy, 2-bedroom cottages right on the ocean. Sit by a fire burning the wood provided, watch wildlife and lobsterboats over the ocean vistas, read a book, hike the rocky coastline. A peaceful, completely equipped retreat away from TV, phones, and stress. Cottages and apartments by the week, rooms by the night. No pets. Four solar cottages!
Thompson Cottages
95 South Side Road
New Harbor, ME 04554
207-677-2317
[email protected]
www.thompsoncottages.net