12 Design Trends to Try in 2020

As with fashion and hairstyles, design trends come and go. Warm metals replace cool ones — then, when we all get too warm, silvery finishes work their way back in; darker woods eclipse blonds, and then those sandy tones come around again. Some trends might seem capricious (gone with pink, in with blush!), while others — especially in Maine’s natural-resource-rich, and, at the moment, pricey, building environment — are signs of practical progress. The trick to navigating the ins and outs? Choosing what you love and balancing trendy with timeless, so that, in five years, everyone who walks into your home thinks “beautiful”— not “2020.” Here’s what we — and the pros — are loving right now.