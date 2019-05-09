Last year, when AIA Maine put out a call for submissions for its 2019 Design Awards, 57 projects piled up from 29 architecture firms across the state. They ranged from a modern retreat set atop steel columns on a remote stretch of coast to a reimagined townhouse on a tricky infill lot, to an $8 million school expansion and an office-turned-airy-fitness-studio completed on a $125,000 budget.

Awards were given in commercial, residential, renovation, small project, and unbuilt categories, with the latter open to commercial projects and students for the first time. “There are so many groundbreaking projects being done in such a wide range of settings,” says Jeannette Schram, executive director of AIA Maine, the state chapter of the American Institute of Architects. “We wanted to be as inclusive as possible and celebrate the various ways in which our members’ work is being realized.”

To review the submissions, AIA Maine teamed up with the Architectural Society of Iceland to assemble a jury of six Icelandic commercial and residential architects. Why pick judges based more than 2,300 miles away? “We saw so many connections between our values and the design quandaries that our architects have to solve,” Schram says. “Architects in both communities share a reverence for nature and historic character, and must contend with the same challenges posed by harsh weather, precarious topography, and climate change.”

The judges had free reign to assess the projects on aesthetic, technical, functional, and/or sustainability merits and designate as many winners as they wished. In the end, they landed on 13, which we at Maine Homes by Down East are honored to share with you here.