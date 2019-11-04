These Walls Can Talk!

ABOVE Logan found a black-and-white toile wallpaper behind the baseboards in the entry and sought to recreate it with a print from online source Steve’s Blinds & Wallpaper; the diamond-patterned floor has tiny cats in the corners in honor of Logan’s, and former resident Edna Jones’s, favorite pet. The living room furnishings, like those in the rest of the home, are a mix of antiques store, Craigslist, and Facebook Marketplace finds. Yellow paint discovered beneath old carpeting inspired the reading nook’s floor.

Faux-wood paneling and reams of wallpaper came down and were replaced with period patterns, and, in the kitchen, tongue-and-groove pine paneling. On the ceilings, rich jewel-toned paint and embossed wallpaper painted to mimic tin impart character and the illusion of more height. Throughout the renovation, Logan encountered voices from the past. A note behind a kitchen wall read, “Bill and Bob Seigars remodeled this house, winter 1978–79. Wages $6 an hour.” And in the upstairs bedroom, she found the words “PAPERED BY EDNA JONES” — great-aunt of the previous owners and possibly one of the closet sleepers in the old 10-member family — scrawled beneath layers of paper on a wall.

Following tradition, Logan added some messages of her own. A three-page history of her experience buying and restoring the house is tucked behind a kitchen wall and her plans for the entryway’s black-and-white-painted floor edged in a checkerboard pattern are hidden in one of that room’s walls. On the subfloor, she wrote the names of all the home’s owners — including hers and her daughter’s, whom she plans to leave the property to — and a warning: “DO NOT screw up this tiny house by adding on or making it contemporary. I will haunt you.”