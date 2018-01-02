You Could Stay Here

When I was a kid, my favorite summer week was the one when we packed up our minivan and headed for a rental on Long or Sebago Lake. Rather than invest in a camp, my parents liked to try out different spots — and leave at the end of our stay without worrying about paying the mortgage or closing up the place. Our first stop on such trips was always Krainin Real Estate in Raymond, where we picked up keys, got directions to “our camp,” and advice on where to eat out and acquire provisions. While researching this story, I was delighted to discover that Krainin and many other Maine vacation rental agencies are still thriving in the age of Airbnb, Home Away, and VRBO. According to our recent article, Home Advantage, these companies help homeowners and renters by streamlining the booking process, ensuring that properties are clean and in compliance with safety codes, and providing the kind of concierge service my family experienced all those years ago. As for the rentals they offer, I found everything from an adorable Crescent Lake cottage that was pictured in an L.L. Bean catalog to a contemporary marvel on Muscongus Bay (above) designed by internationally acclaimed architect Toshiko Mori. Here’s the lowdown on those properties and a few more of my favorites.

Haskell Avenue, Raymond

Setting: Cottage and guest house on Crescent Lake. 3 bedrooms, 1 ½ baths, fireplace, screened porch, dock, canoe, kayak.

Sleeps: 8

Weekly rate: $900-$1,600

Photos courtesy of Krainin Real Estate

Learn More

North Avenue, Northport

Setting: Oceanview cottage in quaint Bayside neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, gas stove, wraparound porch.

Sleeps: 5

Weekly rate: $1,075-$1,550

Learn More

Photos courtesy of Bayside Cottage Rentals

Champion Street, Scarborough

Setting: Bungalow near Higgins Beach. 2 bedrooms plus a loft, 1 bath, fireplace, deck.

Sleeps: 6

Weekly Rate: $1,300-$2,400

Learn More

Photos courtesy of Scott & Sunny Townsend Team

Birch Ledges Drive, West Bath

Setting: Oceanfront cottage designed by a sailor to evoke living on a boat. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, gas stove, deck.

Sleeps: 4

Weekly Rate: $1,475-$1,575

Learn More

Photos courtesy of Cottage Connection of Maine

Tarbox Road, Westport Island

Setting: Oceanfront 19th-century Greek Revival farmhouse. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, woodstove, hiking trails.

Sleeps: 6

Weekly Rate: $1,475-$1,925

Learn More

Photos courtesy of Cottage Connection of Maine

French Camp Road, Deer Isle

Setting: 1930s-era former French camp on Penobscot Bay. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, deck, dock, rowboat.

Sleeps: 8

Weekly Rate: $1,500-$1,900

Learn More

Photos courtesy of The Island Agency

Davis Point Road, Cushing

Setting: Toshiko Mori-designed “Glass House” on Muscongus Bay. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, gas stove, boat mooring.

Sleeps: 6

Weekly Rate: $1,500- $2,500

Learn More

Photos, including cover image, courtesy of On the Water in Maine

See any place you’d like to stay? The prime booking season for summer rentals in Maine is January through May, so now’s the time to plan your trip! Good luck and let me know where you end up.