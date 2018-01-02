You Could Stay Here
Maine Places
When I was a kid, my favorite summer week was the one when we packed up our minivan and headed for a rental on Long or Sebago Lake. Rather than invest in a camp, my parents liked to try out different spots — and leave at the end of our stay without worrying about paying the mortgage or closing up the place. Our first stop on such trips was always Krainin Real Estate in Raymond, where we picked up keys, got directions to “our camp,” and advice on where to eat out and acquire provisions. While researching this story, I was delighted to discover that Krainin and many other Maine vacation rental agencies are still thriving in the age of Airbnb, Home Away, and VRBO. According to our recent article, Home Advantage, these companies help homeowners and renters by streamlining the booking process, ensuring that properties are clean and in compliance with safety codes, and providing the kind of concierge service my family experienced all those years ago. As for the rentals they offer, I found everything from an adorable Crescent Lake cottage that was pictured in an L.L. Bean catalog to a contemporary marvel on Muscongus Bay (above) designed by internationally acclaimed architect Toshiko Mori. Here’s the lowdown on those properties and a few more of my favorites.
Haskell Avenue, Raymond
Setting: Cottage and guest house on Crescent Lake. 3 bedrooms, 1 ½ baths, fireplace, screened porch, dock, canoe, kayak.
Sleeps: 8
Weekly rate: $900-$1,600
Photos courtesy of Krainin Real Estate
North Avenue, Northport
Setting: Oceanview cottage in quaint Bayside neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, gas stove, wraparound porch.
Sleeps: 5
Weekly rate: $1,075-$1,550
Photos courtesy of Bayside Cottage Rentals
Champion Street, Scarborough
Setting: Bungalow near Higgins Beach. 2 bedrooms plus a loft, 1 bath, fireplace, deck.
Sleeps: 6
Weekly Rate: $1,300-$2,400
Photos courtesy of Scott & Sunny Townsend Team
Birch Ledges Drive, West Bath
Setting: Oceanfront cottage designed by a sailor to evoke living on a boat. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, gas stove, deck.
Sleeps: 4
Weekly Rate: $1,475-$1,575
Photos courtesy of Cottage Connection of Maine
Tarbox Road, Westport Island
Setting: Oceanfront 19th-century Greek Revival farmhouse. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, woodstove, hiking trails.
Sleeps: 6
Weekly Rate: $1,475-$1,925
Photos courtesy of Cottage Connection of Maine
French Camp Road, Deer Isle
Setting: 1930s-era former French camp on Penobscot Bay. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, deck, dock, rowboat.
Sleeps: 8
Weekly Rate: $1,500-$1,900
Photos courtesy of The Island Agency
Davis Point Road, Cushing
Setting: Toshiko Mori-designed “Glass House” on Muscongus Bay. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, gas stove, boat mooring.
Sleeps: 6
Weekly Rate: $1,500- $2,500
Photos, including cover image, courtesy of On the Water in Maine
See any place you’d like to stay? The prime booking season for summer rentals in Maine is January through May, so now’s the time to plan your trip! Good luck and let me know where you end up.
Stephen J. Chisholm, Esquire
Sarah:
Literally, strange but true:
The Dr. Robert and Regina Chisholm did the same thing on/ at Sebago Lake, with my five brothers, until we bought land in Spruce Head, and then the cottage on Timber Point Road in Friendship ( which we enjoyed some 40 plus years).
I put a call in on the Portland property. The call got dropped. Of course, I will call again.
Steve Chisholm
Sarah Stebbins
How cool, Steve! You really do have deep roots here and I can see why you want to move back. Re: the property, try this number, too. I think it may be the agent’s cell: 207.838.1050. Best of luck and let me know how it turns out!