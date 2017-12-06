You Could Live Here

“Maine camp” has many different meanings. To some, it’s simply a retreat in a beautiful setting. Others reference a rudimentary structure with minimal modern conveniences. For the purposes of this roundup of camps currently on the market here, I have stuck to smallish, rustic buildings with electricity, running water, ocean or lake access, and plenty of character — because, well, that’s my idea of the perfect Maine hideaway. Leave a note and let me know what you think of these, and if there are other types of properties you’d like to see in future real estate roundups. Oh, and if you happen to snap up the Hosmer Pond property, pictured above and directly below, please be gentle when relaying the news. I have fallen hard for that place and will die a little inside when it sells.

391 Hosmer Pond Road, Camden

Setting: 1940 cottage with deeded frontage on Hosmer Pond. 612 sq. ft., 1 bedroom, 1 bath, fireplace, sleeping loft. .54 acre.

Asking price: $245,000

Photos courtesy of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

21 Wilband Road, Nobleboro

Setting: 1996 post-and-beam cottage with a right-of-way to Damariscotta Lake. 845 sq. ft., 1 bedroom, 1 ½ baths, woodstove, post-and-beam barn with a porch. 3.6 acres.

Asking price: $327,000

Photos courtesy of Sigrid & Associates Real Estate

20 Birch Lane, Cumberland

Setting: 1918 former carriage barn with deeded access to Casco Bay. 1,411 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 ½ baths, outdoor shower, shared beach and tennis court. .4 acre.

Asking price: $375,000

Photos courtesy of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

10 Wills Strait Road, Harpswell

Setting: 1898 cottage on Harpswell Sound. 953 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 1 ½ baths, deeded beach access. .09 acre.

Asking price: $444,000

Photos courtesy of Homes & Harbors

59 & 60 Roderick Road, South Bristol

Setting: Two 1897 cottages on the Damariscotta River. 1,774 sq. ft., 8 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, fireplaces, boathouse, deep-water dock. .81 acres.

Asking price: $925,000

Photos courtesy of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

