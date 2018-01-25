York – Directly on the Coast

A relaxing and beautiful east-facing property in York, between Short Sands and the Cape Neddick River beaches. Watch and listen to the surf; ample seating — chairs and picnic table on grassy lawn. Comfortable furnishings, living room with fireplace and TV with DVD player, dining table, fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer. Air conditioned. Internet included. Bath has new shower. Sleeps 4 in 2 bedrooms: master with queen bed and TV, 2nd has twin beds. Linens and towels provided.

Rent by the week, May through September.

207-363-3812

[email protected]