It’s hard to miss a Gothic Revival house with its commanding central gable reaching skyward like an arrow. But in Maine, there’s another reason to stop and gawk: the style is relatively rare here. The genre’s gingerbread house-like features, seen on examples such as Gorham’s 19th century Whittier House, required expertise beyond what many traditional carpenters had mastered. So the next time you’re in town, swing by South Street and say a silent prayer for the guys who finessed this home’s gorgeous gable trim and elegantly sawn details on the window hoods and porch.

Portland-based writer Julie Senk holds degrees in history and historic preservation and provides property surveys and architectural analyses to homeowners and businesses. To learn more about her work, visit northernvernacular.com.