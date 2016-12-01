Welcome to Maine Homes
When I was in kindergarten, the school bus dropped me off at a construction site. My parents were building their dream home on Cousins Island in Yarmouth and I’d spend my afternoons watching from a rock in the muddy yard as my dad worked alongside a carpenter. As the brick-red saltbox, based loosely on plans from Colonial Homes magazine, began to take shape, I marveled at the luxuries it had that our previous house did not — a mudroom, a laundry room, two-and-a-half baths, dusty rose carpeting in my bedroom — and I sensed, even then, how satisfying it is to create a place of your own from scratch.
The antique styling of my childhood home instilled in me a love of period architecture. When I worked as a magazine editor in New York after college, I lived in fourth and fifth-floor walkups in prewar buildings. Who needs an elevator, I thought, when you have patinaed wood floors and a massive living room mirror framed in elaborately decorated moulding? (Answer: the boyfriends who moved my roommate and me into that place.) When I returned to Maine in 2007, my husband and I rented an apartment in a Victorian-era building on Portland’s West End before moving off the peninsula to our 1936 Colonial, a house I feel makes up for its lack of modern-day amenities (mudroom, et al.) with heavy, inset-paneled doors trimmed with crystal knobs, elegantly detailed trim, and graceful — but God help you if you ever have to paint them — cast iron radiators.
During the 15 years I’ve been covering architecture and design for national and local magazines I have also dwelled, metaphorically, in shingle style, Arts and Crafts, mid-century modern, and ultra-contemporary homes, farmhouses, ranches, bungalows, Capes, cottages and camps — and gained a deep appreciation for each place. Here at Maine Homes, we aim to showcase the diversity of styles that define our state, while arming you with knowledge and advice you can use as you search for, build, or spruce up your Maine property. I hope you’ll continue to follow me here, too. Next up, I’ll be delving into my family’s sorely needed kitchen renovation — a process I plan to observe from a healthy distance when the demo is happening. A rock in the front yard sounds nice.
LAURA
Cannot wait to check out this blog day in and day out! Cheers!
Sarah Stebbins
Thank you Laura!
Peter Zitta
Thank you for this resource. Looking forward to reading and learning more about it.
Sarah Stebbins
Thank you for reading Peter! Your note means a lot. Cheers.
Robert S Kimball
Hello Sarah:
I would love to know if you can help me. A few months ago, my partner and I bought a house lot in Topsham, Maine. We would like to build either a modular house (Hallmark Homes is our first choice) or from a company called Shelter-kit in New Hampshire. The pre-cut pieces from Shelter-Kit sound very attractive. But, they expect you to assemble the house yourself.
However, since I am 72 years old and have a bad back, I need to find a local home builder with three helpers
that can take all the pieces from Shelter-Kit and assemble the house for us.
Any suggestions on the best way to find the most suitable builder/ contractor in the Topsham/Brunswick area for this type of project? As I stated earlier, all of the pieces for the entire shell of the house are pre-cut in advance.
Looking forward to your comments, suggestions, etc.
Sarah Stebbins
Hi Robert! I will ask around and let you know what I hear! Thank you for reading.
Lee Schilling
Very much looking forward to following this newsletter
Sarah Stebbins
Thank you for reading Lee!
Nancy
Sarah…I was so excited to see this in my inbox. Not only for the fact that we are going to build our “down-sizing” home back in Yarmouth, but because, when I was a second grade teacher at Rowe School, I had a student who was Sarah Stebbins. I just wondered if that was you. It is always so wonderful to reconnect with former students and doubly wonderful that this Newsletter can guide me as we build again.
Sarah Stebbins
Hi Nancy, I mean Mrs. Gordon, yes I was your student! You have an amazing memory. I struggled with borrowing and carrying in second grade. 🙂 You were a wonderful teacher. I loved singing We Are the World in your class. Thank you so much for reading and good luck with your home-building project. Please stay in touch.
Nancy
Nancy is just fine! Thank you for your kind thoughts and memories. I bet “carrying and borrowing” are much easier now! 😊 I look forward to each new post and will keep in touch. Best of all to you and yours!
mimi
We plan on retiring to New England in the next year and Maine has always been my dream. Just thinking about taking a day just to visit lighthouses or go antiquing makes my heart glad. I wish there was a real Cabot Cove to find!
Sarah Stebbins
Hi Mimi, thank you so much for your note and good luck with your move! How exciting. Please stay in touch.
Jean Bonnyman
This is a wonderful idea! Thank you Sarah for doing this. Those of us who live away but plan to return to Maine once retired will find this extra interesting and helpful. Anything you can add for those of us in this position will be eagerly read. I also want to add that the weekly photos are such a gift!
Many thanks,
Jean
Sarah Stebbins
Hi Jean, I will definitely keep this in mind. I think there are a lot of people like you out there and those photos are for you. 🙂 Thank you so much for reading.
Kathy
I loved the pictures of your Mom and Dad, former neighbors of ours. You come by your lovely sense of style naturally.
Sarah Stebbins
Thank you Kathy! I drove by the Buxton house about a year or so ago. It was so cool to see it. Thank you for reading.
Geri
Hi Sara,
I love this idea for a magazine that will cover all aspects of home building selling and decorating. We just built our new lake house on Estes lake in Maine and moved in this past summer and I used many publications on line I could get for ideas. I found many. I’m still in the decorating process and will surely look forward to you magazine.
Thank you
Sarah Stebbins
Hi Geri, congratulations on your new home and I hope we can help with the decorating process! Thank you for reading.
Jeanne
Yay, very exciting! Congratulations!
Sarah Stebbins
Aw, thanks Jeanne! And let’s talk. I’d love to work with you. xo
Marcia Bailey
This will show my age perhaps, but I really wish this were a new hard copy. hold in my hands magazine. A Down East spinoff. I can’t wait for any version. Great idea. I’ll try to get with it.