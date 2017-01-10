Victorian Glamour

Perched on a coveted Eastern Promenade plot, and constructed at a time when women wore full skirts and beribboned straw hats to the nearby bathhouses, this 1898 Portland farmhouse combines exquisite historic styling — elegantly detailed mouldings, doors, and fireplace surrounds — with tasteful updates in the kitchen and baths. From the rooftop deck, with its sweeping views of the Eastern Prom green, and the shimmering blue of Casco Bay beyond, it’s easy to see why Portland was a finalist in our 2017 Best Places to Live contest.

22 Eastern Promenade, Portland

$1,695,000

Status: Available