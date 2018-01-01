Urban Oasis

Imagine being able to head out for a morning kayak or paddleboard ride and get downtown by the start of business. In Portland, there’s a little-known waterfront community tucked along the southern corner of the East Deering neighborhood. Residents share a private beach, where you can launch a small boat, fish, and take in the great arc of Casco Bay. The Portland trail system, which provides access to boutiques, restaurants, and offices on the peninsula, and the Maine Yacht Center marina are also within walking distance. Houses here rarely go on the market, which makes this 1903 Victorian a particularly lucky find. Well-maintained, with beautiful old hardwood floors, decorative moldings, and pops of color in a sweet little stained-glass window and aqua tile backsplash in the updated kitchen, the place feels as fresh and clean as the ocean breezes that whistle through the quiet street.

38 Berwick Street, Portland

$650,000

Status: Available

