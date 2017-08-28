Tuscan Travels Inspire an Outdoor Kitchen in Camden

Serving up gourmet pizza and big views, this stone-laden cooking and entertaining space can cater to a crowd.

If there’s one thing midcoast Maine and Tuscany have in common, it’s rugged beauty. In Tuscany, ruggedness comes from fieldstone villas, weathered timbers, and aged bricks; in Maine, it comes from the forests, coastline, and jagged granite outcroppings. So perhaps a Tuscany-inspired outdoor kitchen in Camden is not such a stretch.

When the owners of this property came back from a trip to Italy, they were eager to install an al fresco kitchen where they could cook, entertain, and share spectacular views of the Camden Hills. A main priority was a pizza oven, which they researched and learned how to use while they were overseas. The new kitchen is adjacent to a new library building across from the main house. Here’s a look at how a pizza oven, large hunks of granite, herbs, and custom cabinets mix it up with high-Mainer style.

Photo by Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, original photo on Houzz

Tons of locally quarried granite comprise this outdoor space, from the walls that hold it up to the kitchen sink. Craftspeople at Orland-based Freshwater Stone completed all of the custom stonework for the project.

Photo by Houzz, original photo on Houzz

Here is a glimpse of the home’s granite-filled gardens and panoramic views.

Photo by Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, original photo on Houzz

“The design of the outdoor kitchen was driven by the client,” says Deborah Chatfield, of Chatfield Design, the interior designer on the project. “They are foodies, and they traveled to Italy to learn about outdoor pizza ovens and took classes on how to use them.” In addition to a cedar roof, this loggia has infrared heaters and a fireplace to keep everyone warm. It is also wired for speakers.

Photo by Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, original photo on Houzz

Appliances are tucked away to the left of the fireplace and pizza oven. “As a designer, I really have to listen to the clients and how they use their space,” Chatfield says. The grill is a Hybrid Fire Grill from Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, and its vent is camouflaged by custom cabinetry, which, like the rest of the millwork seen here, was crafted of cedar by Ezra Howell, of E.H. Fortner Woodworking.

Photo by Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, original photo on Houzz

“Freshwater Stone milled this sink from one piece of granite to blend in rather than distract from the overall aesthetic,” Chatfield says.

Photo by Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, original photo on Houzz

“The clients wanted the terrace to have a Tuscan feel even though the structure is modern; we achieved that by paying attention to detail,” Chatfield says. “The overhead lighting is by Holly Hunt, and I felt the shape lent itself to a Tuscan aesthetic.” The custom-made cherry picnic table was a collaborative effort between the clients, Chatfield, and Howell. It can seat up to 20 people for casual outdoor gatherings.

Photo by Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, original photo on Houzz

Photo by Houzz, original photo on Houzz

>The doorway to the right of the fireplace (previous photo) is an entrance to the library (this photo), which houses books and objects from all over the world.

