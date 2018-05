A 448 square foot 227-year-old tiny house in Wiscasset

“This is my house in 1914 and 2018. I have owned her for two years. The woman in the top photo is Edna Jones, the descendant of the original owner and great-aunt of the people I bought the house from. I am in Wiscasset — that’s Castle Tucker in the background!” – Pamela Logan of Instagram’s @1790tinyhouse.

