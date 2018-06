The Ryan Estate – Acadia National Park

THE RYAN ESTATE. Seven private acres in Acadia National Park. Weekly rentals. One mile from Eagle Lake, 2 miles from Bar Harbor. Ten-mile mountainside view. Spotlessly maintained. Three fenced doggie yards. Free satellite TV and Wi-Fi. Cottages and apartments. Estate is connected to all carriage roads and hiking trails. DOGS STAY FREE. Call for dates and rates.

ryanestaterentals.com

[email protected]

May–Oct. – 207-288-5154

Nov.–April – 520-760-0479

Year-Round Cell – 520-906-9435