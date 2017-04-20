The Reveal
Kitchen Reno
Last Saturday — precisely four weeks after Mark and his brother demoed our kitchen — Ben and Mike put in a 10-hour day and largely wrapped up the renovation. Once again, they had plenty of help:
Here’s how things looked before and after:
Note how we used to use the top and sides of the refrigerator for storage and hung keys from a bulletin board over the island (which also housed a desktop organizer filled with miscellanea). Clear plastic shelves, shown at top left next to the larger window, held alphabetized spices in labeled glass jars — an OCD project I obviously undertook before having children. Not pictured: the hanging shoe bag we crammed with oversize utensils and craft supplies.
Now we have wide drawers that accommodate all of our stuff (and, bonus, don’t fall out of the cabinets and spread sawdust when you open them), including ones for keys/junk/phones and spices:
Appliances formerly parked on the countertops are tucked into a cabinet and compartment in the island:
And the freestanding round table everyone was always bumping into has been replaced by a beautiful hickory-topped one Ben crafted and attached to the island:
Speaking of craftsmanship, as former owners of cabinets crowned with blocky soffits, an over-mount sink ringed with moldy caulking, toe kicks that fell inward when you tapped them, and laminate countertops with sawed-off edges, we are particularly appreciative of details like these:
Juxtaposed with the new elements are the home’s original plaster walls, baseboards, and door moldings, and the sweet little vintage flue cover we found inside the sink wall and displayed just above where it used to hide.
So, what do you think of the final result? I am dying to hear your thoughts!
SOURCES
Kitchen Designers/General Contractors/Cabinetmakers/Child Whisperers/Incredibly Hard Workers: Block Brothers Custom Cabinets
Assisting Carpenter: Barrett Made
Cabinet Hardware: Handle It!
Dining Chairs: West Elm
Glass Pendants: Fogg Lighting
Faucet and Sink: F.W. Webb Company
Himalaya White Granite Countertops and Subway Tile: Morningstar Stone and Tile
In-Drawer Electrical Outlets: Docking Drawer
Painting Contractor: Jed’s Painting Co.
Red Birch Flooring: Atlantic Hardwoods
Runner: Crate & Barrel
Barbara Martin
WOW, Sarah! I love it. Looks fab.
Sarah Stebbins
Barbara — you read the blog! Thank you. We will have you over asap. Thank you for the kind words.
Kate
Amazing transformation!!! I absolutely love it.
Sarah Stebbins
Thank you Kate! You have amazing taste so this means a lot coming from you. xo