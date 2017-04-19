One of the oldest wood-frame buildings in Portland, the 1755 Tate House is a stunning example of pre-Revolutionary Georgian architecture. Perched on a knoll overlooking the Fore River (and, formerly, a bustling mast yard) in Stroudwater Village, the home was built for Captain George Tate, who worked for the British Royal Navy overseeing the cutting and shipping of white pines used for masts. (Fascinating fact: By law, all New England white pine trees wider than 24 inches in diameter were deemed the property of the King and must be marked with three hatchet slashes to signify a “broad arrow.”) Unpainted clapboards, a clerestory set in a recessed gambrel roof, and intricate interior paneling distinguish the home, which now operates as a museum and is open for tours from June to October.

Portland-based writer Julie Senk holds degrees in history and historic preservation and provides property surveys and architectural analyses to homeowners and businesses. To learn more about her work, visit northernvernacular.com.