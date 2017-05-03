Talbot Cottage

This circa 1890 emerald gem was erected in Kennebunkport as part of the 700-acre Cape Arundel Summer Colony — an enclave for wealthy urbanites who sought solitude and pastoral beauty in the picturesque coastal town. When constructing their unlikely-named “summer cottages,” many residents opted for shingle style designs that complemented the rugged landscape through their use of asymmetrical forms and simple cladding. Notable flourishes on this home, including Flemish gables with ball finials and vergeboard-decorated dormers, hint at the original owner’s extravagant taste and, coupled with the building’s scale, offer a glimpse into a time when summer was not just a season, but a privilege.

Portland-based writer Julie Senk holds degrees in history and historic preservation and provides property surveys and architectural analyses to homeowners and businesses. To learn more about her work, visit northernvernacular.com.