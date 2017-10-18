Take the Pain Out of Replacing Your Windows

As the autumn chill arrives, it’s a reminder that there are many reasons to replace your windows and doors, and energy efficiency is often at the top of the list. While the investment can be significant, your family will feel the added warmth and comfort now, plus you’ll reap the financial benefits in years to come when you sell your home. It’s important to find a window manufacturer known for innovation and quality craftsmanship, along with a reputable retailer who can guide you through the process of ordering just the right windows and doors for your home. On the Maine coast, homeowners can entrust this part of their home investment to Marvin Windows and Doors and find experts to help make the entire process easier at Marvin’s trusted retailer, EBS Building Supplies, with 10 locations from Rockland to Calais.

Windows and doors are the only design elements in your home that improve both the interior and exterior at the same time, so it’s important to get it right. While design trends do change, the selection of the right windows and doors can last a lifetime when you do the proper research and consider all of your options.

What’s Your Motivation to Replace Your Windows?

Do your windows and sliding doors stick? Are they drafty or have damaged frames? Do changes in the weather cause them to fog up or develop ice? Clearly these are all valid reasons to improve your lifestyle and the value of your home with replacement windows and doors.

Perhaps your windows appear fine, but you know by their age and quality that you could be saving a significant amount of money on your heating bill with windows and doors that are more energy efficient. In addition to immediate comfort, energy-efficient windows are an attractive selling feature when you put your home up for sale. One key benefit of Marvin windows and doors is that insulating glass is standard in every window, which means there are two glass panes separated by an air space to reduce heat loss. Marvin also offers thousands of options that meet the ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient designation, the highest efficiency standard for the program.

“We know selecting windows and doors can seem overwhelming,” said Steve Smith, vice president of sales at EBS Building Supplies. “We have professionals in all ten of our locations who can help you understand your options. They are experts in all aspects of residential construction projects and can help simplify the process.”

According to Smith, there are almost infinite options with Marvin Windows and Doors, as well as Integrity Windows and Doors by Marvin. Whether you are replacing windows of historical significance, creating a new, ultra-modern aesthetic, or trying to recreate what you already have in a more efficient way, the EBS team can work with you to ensure your vision becomes reality. Options like Marvin Ultimate Double Hung Next Generation windows are popular for traditional New England Homes, while Marvin Contemporary Casement, Awning, and Glider windows offer a more modern look with less framing and more glass.

With So Many Possibilities, Where Do You Start?

Today, many homeowners start their research online. However, you can only learn so much by browsing and reading. “In addition to finding building experts in all 10 EBS locations,” added Smith, “you will find a complete complement of Marvin and Integrity window displays at EBS in Ellsworth, Camden, and Bar Harbor. In these locations, you can see various styles and sizes and also meet with an EBS window specialist.”

Visitors also find valuable help at EBS when considering which window styles will improve airflow or how to achieve more light by adding larger windows instead of replacing the same small existing ones. In addition to replacement windows, you will find key information about Marvin and Integrity doors, which offer exciting ways to improve energy efficiency while offering clear vistas of the outdoors. Whether you are considering Sliding Doors, French Doors or Scenic Doors, Marvin has a solution that will enhance your home in many ways.

What About Installation?

It’s important to discuss installation variables and timelines at the start. The team at EBS is able to advise about preparation needed, time it will take to install and trim out your windows, and how all of these factors will impact your project timeline. EBS has a large network of qualified installers from which homeowners can select a resource. With EBS Building Supplies’ close relationship with Marvin Windows and Doors, the two companies collaborate to make your project a reality, coordinating down to the final details.

How Do I Take the Next Step and Start the Discussion?

Whether you are ready to sit down with an expert to discuss your project now or would just like to browse window displays as you consider your replacement window options, a visit to EBSBuild.com is the perfect way to start. Here you’ll find locations, phone contacts, and additional information to pave the way to window success for your home.