</p> <h4 style='text-align: center;'><span style='color: #008080;'>Kitchen Charms</span></h4> <p style='text-align: center;'>“I’ve always collected writing charms, and now I seem to collect kitchen charms as well. I’m drawn to objects that feel lucky and inspiring.” Among them: plaques depicting San Pasqual, the Spanish patron saint of cooks, and a paper moose and diner sign that reference her two food-focused memoirs.</p> <p>