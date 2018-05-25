📷 Amy Sturg

Springtime in Portland’s historic West End

Earlier this month, photographer Amy Sturg spotted this beautiful spring scene on Carleton Street — a neighborhood graced with Victorian-era homes that survived the various fires that broke out in the city in the 19th century, including the Great Fire of Portland. Check out the other photos from Amy’s walk around Portland’s historic West End here.

Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here!