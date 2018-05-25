Spring in the West End
View of the Week
Springtime in Portland’s historic West End
Earlier this month, photographer Amy Sturg spotted this beautiful spring scene on Carleton Street — a neighborhood graced with Victorian-era homes that survived the various fires that broke out in the city in the 19th century, including the Great Fire of Portland. Check out the other photos from Amy’s walk around Portland’s historic West End here.
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here!
Stephen J. Chisholm, Esquire
Please send me more information on this home, and the Camden home, at Sherman Point that you sent out recently, yesterday I believe. ( I believe I inadvertantly deleted it, and am very interested in that property).
Thank you.
Steve Chisholm
Abby Hilt
Hi, Mr. Chisholm! We’re sorry to say we do not have more information about the home above, but here is a link to the Sherman Point home we posted yesterday: http://mainehomes.com/shermans-point-perch/.