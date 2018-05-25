View of the Week

West End Portland, Maine

📷 Amy Sturg

Spring in the West End

By Abby Hilt on

Springtime in Portland’s historic West End

Portland's West End
Earlier this month, photographer Amy Sturg spotted this beautiful spring scene on Carleton Street — a neighborhood graced with Victorian-era homes that survived the various fires that broke out in the city in the 19th century, including the Great Fire of Portland. Check out the other photos from Amy’s walk around Portland’s historic West End here.

2 Comments

  1. Stephen J. Chisholm, Esquire

    Please send me more information on this home, and the Camden home, at Sherman Point that you sent out recently, yesterday I believe. ( I believe I inadvertantly deleted it, and am very interested in that property).

    Thank you.

    Steve Chisholm

    Reply

