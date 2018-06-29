View of the Week

Turner Maine

📷 Tanya Lawlor Case

Stop to Smell the Roses

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

Stopping to smell the roses in Turner

Tanya Lawlor Case went out for a walk in Turner and found this adorable old farmhouse tucked behind rose bushes in full bloom.

Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here!

See more Views of the Week

Made to Order