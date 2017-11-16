Sitting on Top of the Bay

On Bar Harbor’s Blue Hill Bay, this thoughtfully sited, multi-volume Cape jogs in and out like the shoreline it faces. Five bedrooms, a kitchen, and glassed-in porch surround the home’s centerpiece: a soaring post-and-beam living-dining room flanked by fireplaces. The 1938 cottage represents a rustic turn for mid-century architects Roger Griswold and Millard Gulick, who previously designed Cove End — the formal Northeast Harbor Colonial once owned by real estate heirs Vincent and Brooke Astor. Patinaed wood floors and wide-pine paneling encapsulate the open living space, which is punctuated with twelve-over-twelve windows and our favorite detail: a gorgeous little Dutch door that ushers in sea breezes and postcard-like views of the cove.

