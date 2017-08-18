Shingle Style Fantasy

In the 1880s, seasonal cottages with sweeping porches and asymmetrical rooflines began popping up along the Maine coast, their weathered-shingle facades appearing to grow out of the granite ledge. Dubbed “the architecture of the American summer” by Yale professor Vincent Scully, these “shingle style” dwellings were soon translated into year-round homes for local residents and today they remain as synonymous with Maine seascapes as pointy evergreens and pea-soup fog. One such iteration, situated on 6.8 oceanfront acres in Stockton Springs, will be offered at auction by Tranzon Auction Properties on September 21. With its skillful arrangement of exterior arcs and peaks and open-plan interior accentuated with rich woodwork, the home is sympathetic to earlier versions of the genre, while offering abundant modern amenities. Radiant heat warms hickory, Brazilian cherry, and bamboo floors, the three-season porch features a built-in grill, and the kitchen is outfitted with custom Kennebec Co. cabinetry, Deer Isle granite countertops, and high-end appliances. From the adjacent living area, you can turn to face a massive fireplace, crafted from stones excavated from the home’s foundation, or a long stretch of windows showcasing the great half-moon of Penobscot Bay.

Location: 64 Kelley Drive, Stockton Springs

Status: Available

Auction Date/Time: September 21 at 2 p.m.

Property Tours:

August 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

September 7, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

September 10, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Or by appointment

