Visitors to this cliff-top Camden home will notice a lovely give and take between the property’s dramatic Penobscot Bay views and its most prominent room. Wide bands of water and sky envelop the octagonal windowed living area, making you feel as though you’re perched in a sailor’s lookout. In turn, the glazing divides the seascape into a multi-paneled composition, sharpening your focus on snippets of white-capped waves and the artful slopes of islands looming on the horizon.

The only feature preserved when the current owners rebuilt their home in the secluded Sherman’s Point neighborhood in 2008, the pavilion-like room now punctuates an elegant, in-and-out arrangement of roof peaks. John Priestley, now principal of Priestley + Associates Architecture in Rockport, designed the exterior in the shingle style — note the informal massing, camouflage-like color palette, and broad gable on the driveway side, inspired by Rhode Island’s former William G. Low House, a paragon of the genre. Inside, custom Douglas fir woodwork by Belfast’s Cold Mountain Builders — including a sunburst of beams in the living room — recalls the simple, bold approach of famed Arts and Crafts architects Greene and Greene.

Virtually everywhere you wander in the home, you can end up outside. Each bedroom has its own balcony or patio, and an expansive deck wraps the kitchen and living room. For a closer look at the action on the water, settle into an Adirondack chair nestled among native perennials on the lawn or perched on the granite bluff, where the beauty of your surroundings is quite tangible — each time a crashing wave sends a spray of mist into the air.