Shades of Gray

View of the Week

By Sarah Stebbins

“It looks like the sky fell into the water,” my son said on a recent walk, picking up on the poetry in a colorless seascape. In this image, taken from Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth, a pocket of sunshine brings welcome levity to the scene.

Submitted by: hearnhenge

