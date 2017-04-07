Shades of Gray View of the Week By Sarah Stebbins on Apr 07, 2017 “It looks like the sky fell into the water,” my son said on a recent walk, picking up on the poetry in a colorless seascape. In this image, taken from Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth, a pocket of sunshine brings welcome levity to the scene. Submitted by: hearnhenge Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)