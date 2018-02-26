As Hannah Holmes mentions in her essay, Making Sense of a Maine Home, “Maine’s housing stock is among the oldest in the nation,” which means you are likely to find yourself buying a fixer-upper.

Renee Emanuel shared this photo of her Maine home with us. Although it is a cute little blue cottage now, Emanuel hints at the home’s not so cute past, “Five years ago, we bought a real fixer-upper in mid-coast Maine. This is our after — you really should have seen the before!”

