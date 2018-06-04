Serenity on Shaker Pond

With its lush pastures, rich woodlands, and glistening rivers, the town of Alfred has, for centuries, offered refuge to those who long to live close to the land. Members of the religious sect known as the Shakers, who espoused simple living, settled here in 1794, and the area flourished throughout the 19th century, as others were drawn to Alfred’s rural tranquility.

Twenty years ago, James Boldebook also became enchanted with the town. He recognized its prodigious rarity — a bucolic expanse convenient to Portland and the bustling towns and beaches on Maine’s southern coast. He bought 26 acres along Shaker Pond, a stone’s throw from the charming Main Street village, and set about creating a country retreat.

Here, perched on two pristine waterfront acres, the 2,500-square-foot “Yellow House” reflects the resplendence of its park-like setting. Custom-built in 2006, its clean angles and chiffon coloring appear luminous against the verdant backdrop. More than half of the three-bedroom home — which offers one-level living — fronts the water. So whether you’re cozied up by the stone fireplace in the expansive great room or lounging on the screened porch, you’re perpetually connected to the natural habitat and its resident eagles, chickadees, and geese.

All the caretaking and security hassles in this 55+ community are taken care of. The grounds are meticulously maintained in every season. And a gated entrance sets off the three homes and three home sites on the parcel, providing peace of mind and furthering the sense that you have lucked into your own private oasis.