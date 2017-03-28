Rustic & Refined

Maine camp fundamentals — exposed timbers, a stone fireplace, stunning views — meet modern styling in this South Bristol property, situated on a peninsula that protrudes into Johns Bay. Unassuming on the exterior, the home breaks open when you step inside, revealing a soaring fir ceiling and panoramic stretch of woods, water, and sky. Custom cabinetry and built-ins maximize the compact floor plan.

13 Little Harbor Road, South Bristol

$2,000,000

Status: Available