Rural Retrofit

What was good for the goose is also good for a family seeking a pastoral setting and spacious, wide-open floor plan. Perched on 18 acres overlooking the Bagaduce River in Penobscot, this restored antique barn features a soaring beamed great room, massive brick-and-stone fireplace, and windowed cupola that showcases a panorama of meadows, woods, and water. Radiant in-floor heating brings coziness to the airy interior.

Wardwell Point, Penobscot

$975,000

Status: Available