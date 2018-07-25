Rough Diamond

Fire Commander Station

Built atop a raised ledge, the fire commander station, which once housed equipment used to plot coordinates for firing mines into Casco Bay, has spectacular views. The original wood floor was in disrepair and had to be replaced, but the brick and concrete are original. Hundreds of 2½-inch glass discs, which have tinted purple over time, are embedded in the reinforced concrete roof, allowing light in without letting much out. Adamchick and LaPierre have variously used this space as a guest bedroom, office, and catering station for parties on the original house’s rooftop deck, which can be reached from the commander tower via a bridge constructed of steel beams, stainless-steel rods, and cedar rails. A walkway below connects to the sleeping loft