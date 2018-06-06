Retro Revival

The Kitchen

Previously tucked behind the concrete wall on the opposite side of the living area, the kitchen is now part of the main social space. Greg Zoulamis, of Gardiner, crafted the Douglas-fir cabinetry — topped with black granite from Topsham’s Morningstar Stone and Tile — and turned the support beam that replaced the wall into a shelf/glass rack. Over the dining table, a light fixture from Tandem Glass, in Dresden, references the dangling stemware and blue of the bay. Between the Nelsons, Louisa’s brother’s family (they own a place next door), and assorted friends, there are often 25 people gathered here. Louisa loves being able to cook “while also being a part of the conversation and watching the sky and sea.”