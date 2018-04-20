Driving from Portland to Down East’s Rockport office each week, I always slow down to rubberneck at this adorable renovated church on Route 1 in Edgecomb. With its farmhouse shape and bell tower that appears slightly detached from the main building, the 156-year-old place strikes me as a lovely hybrid: not too churchy, but definitely not your average residence either. The holy-homey balance continues inside, where 17-foot-tall ceilings and 8-foot-tall windows are juxtaposed with cheerful whitewashed and brightly colored rooms. Follow the exit sign out the front door to a sunny side yard that, when planted with gardens and strung with lights, is pure heaven.