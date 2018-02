“We’ve renovated quite a few homes, but this was the first time we ever tried to transform a simple 1960s ranch. We didn’t have the budget to replace the siding, but adding a small front porch and a new door and windows made such a huge difference! And the shutters and window boxes gave it that added bit of charm! Now the bland, boring ranch looks like a charming little cottage.”

– Laurel of SoPo Cottage