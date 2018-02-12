Perched on a spruce-spiked cliff on Vinalhaven’s southwestern shore, this gray-shingled home looks like your typical island cottage. But there are no frigid floorboards here (the first story has radiant heat). There’s no musty basement either (it’s day-lit and heated and houses a potting studio) or solitary heat source — the open-plan downstairs has a woodstove and an off-the-grid power system features two large solar arrays and a propane generator. Still, the home doesn’t lack for nostalgia. There are wide porches, rich timber-frame ceilings, and windowed gable walls facing the blue and green panorama of Penobscot Bay — a view you can fully appreciate when you have all the feeling in your fingers and toes.

319 Crockett’s River Road, Vinalhaven

$995,000

Status: Available

