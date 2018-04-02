Historic Highlight

Pearl Street Carriage House in Portland, Maine

Pearl Street Carriage House

Historic Highlight

By Julie Senk on

If you squint at this postage stamp of a home on Portland, Maine’s Pearl Street, you can imagine horses clopping along on cobblestones and swinging in through the arched, story-and-a-half door. Constructed in the early 1800s as a carriage house for the neighboring Federal-style residence, the building reportedly served as a retail shop, artist’s studio, and storage facility after the horses moved out. Then a pair of artists sized it up and saw their next home. The owners have made some alterations to the exterior — most notably adding a modern third level with a rooftop deck — but the original historic character of the building is well maintained, making it one of the best (and perhaps smallest) examples of adaptive reuse in the city.

Portland-based writer Julie Senk holds degrees in history and historic preservation and provides property surveys and architectural analyses to homeowners and businesses. To learn more about her work, visit northernvernacular.com.

See more Historic Highlights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Way Fab Prefabs Skiers' Retreat, prefab home, Sunday River, Newry, Maine