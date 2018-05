📷 Alpha Omega Photography

The Portland Company’s 10-acre industrial complex is now home to a small marina, offices, and an event venue.

Founded during the heyday of railroad expansion in 1846, The Portland Company produced steam locomotives, machinery for marine vessels and the paper industry, gunboats for the Civil War, and equipment to build the Panama Canal. – Submitted by Alpha Omega Photography

