A Picture-Perfect Day at Pine Point Beach
View of the Week
My grandparents used to own a home on Pine Street, so I’ve been going to Pine Point Beach since I was born. I now take my children and we have a huge two week family reunion at Pine Point annually with about 100 relatives! It’s my favorite time of the year and [I took] this picture as my son and I walked back to our cottage rental after a long 9-hour day in the sun. Nichole Melrose
