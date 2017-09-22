Picturesque Peaks
Property We Covet
As you glide toward Peaks Island on the Casco Bay Lines ferry, this awninged 1840 Cape is one of the first houses you see. Perched on a steep slope, steps away from the action on the waterfront, the property nevertheless maintains a sense of privacy. Hedges and fencing encapsulate gardens, bluestone patios, and a pool; tucked behind the home, a detached bunkhouse/studio features a wood-fired sauna and outdoor shower. Inside the main building, aged wood floors, beams, and porcelain-knobbed doors are a beautiful foil for the bright compositions of blue and green framed in a stretch of two-over-two windows.
Location: 21 Island Avenue, Portland
Price: $895,000
Status: Available