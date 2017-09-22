Picturesque Peaks

As you glide toward Peaks Island on the Casco Bay Lines ferry, this awninged 1840 Cape is one of the first houses you see. Perched on a steep slope, steps away from the action on the waterfront, the property nevertheless maintains a sense of privacy. Hedges and fencing encapsulate gardens, bluestone patios, and a pool; tucked behind the home, a detached bunkhouse/studio features a wood-fired sauna and outdoor shower. Inside the main building, aged wood floors, beams, and porcelain-knobbed doors are a beautiful foil for the bright compositions of blue and green framed in a stretch of two-over-two windows.

Location: 21 Island Avenue, Portland

Price: $895,000

Status: Available

